Tolisso would be perfect for Man Utd - Rafael

The former Red Devil has backed the club's reported pursuit of the Frenchman

Brazilian fullback Rafael da Silva believes midfielder Corentin Tolisso would be a perfect signing for his former club .

Tolisso, 25, is contracted in until 2022 but has been linked with a summer sale as he struggles to secure regular game time under Hansi Flick.

Old Trafford has emerged as a possible destination for Tolisso, who joined Bayern in 2017 from for €41 million ($47m).

More teams

Rafael played with Tolisso in and rates the Frenchman very highly, noting he would be a perfect addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"One of the best midfielders I've played with. I think he will be perfect for Manchester United. Hope he goes there," Rafael tweeted in relation to reports of Tolisso opening discussions with the Red Devils.

Tolisso has made 24 appearances for Bayern this season, scoring three goals and contributing five assists, but has started just 15 times.

After a bright start to his time in Germany and winning the 2018 World Cup with , Tolisso tore his anterior cruciate ligament in late 2018 but recently noted that setback has only made him more determined to prove himself.

“I think it made me grow mentally, it hardened me,” Tolisso told reporters in September last year. “It forges a mindset.

“I knew that I had to work hard to get back to the top level. I have to continue like this and find my true level before my injury. It depends only on me. I have to give myself a little time.

“With Bayern, I worked a lot too. I made good preparations. It's up to me to continue like this."

Article continues below

Rafael, meanwhile, is no stranger to giving Manchester United transfer advice, having stressed in April new signings mustn't be coming to the club simply for the money.

“It has taken too long to get back on track. Two years should be enough to do that but now it’s been seven years. We did some things wrong. We started signing expensive players and giving them a lot of money. I don’t agree with that,” Rafael told ESPN.

“Just because a player is £150 million does not mean he’s good for the team. It depends on the character of the player. We have made some mistakes but I hope now that we can get back on track."