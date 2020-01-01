Toko Ekambi and Kadewere score as Olympique Lyon smash Nice

The Africans found the net as the Kids strolled to a comfortable away win over Hicham Boudaoui’s Eagles on Saturday

Tino Kadewere and Karl Toko Ekambi were among the goalscorers as Olympique Lyonnais demolished Nice 4-1 in Saturday’s fixture.

The Kids, who are unbeaten in their last 12 French top-flight outings, were held to 2-2 draw at home the last time out by Brest.

Against the Eagles at the Allianz Riviera, Rudi Garcia’s men put up an attacking masterclass to breeze past their struggling hosts.

After a cagey half-hour, were awarded a penalty after Zimbabwe forward Kadewere was brought down in the box by Stanley Nsoki. Memphis Depay converted the ensuing kick with his Panenka beating Walter Benitez.

Seven minutes later, Kadewere doubled his team’s lead with a solo effort that gave Garcia’s team a two-goal cushion. However, French striker of Algerian descent Amine Gouiri reduced the deficit a minute before half-time thanks to a Rony Lopez assist.

The visiting side restored their two-goal advantage through Toko Ekambi in the 63rd minute with a simple tap-in orchestrated by Kadewere – a strike that killed Nice’s drive for an equaliser.

In the 71st minute, Toko Ekambi completed his double but it was ruled out for offside by referee Anthony Gautier.

Two minutes later, French star Houssem Aouar sealed the win – slotting into an empty net after goalkeeper Benitez fumbled a cross from Moussa Dembele.

Thanks to this result, Lyon took over the Ligue 1 leadership position with 33 points from 16 games pending the outcome of Sunday’s fixture between and .

While Toko Ekambi was on parade from start to finish, Kadewere – who now boasts of six goals from 15 French elite division encounters – was substituted for Dembele in the 79th minute, the same time Cote d’Ivoire’s Maxwel Cornet was replaced with Mattia De Sciglio.

Nine minutes from full-time, 's Djamel Benlamri stepped in for Belgian defender Jason Denayer while Cote d'Ivoire's Sinaly Diomande was an unused substitute.

For Adrian Ursea's Nice, Algeria's Hicham Boudaoui saw every minute of action while his compatriot Youcef Atal came in for Hassime Kamara in the 62nd minute. 's Racine Coly and Teddy Boulhendi were not listed for the five-goal thriller.