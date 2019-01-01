Tokelo Rantie: Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane willing to give forward a chance

Mosimane has given an update on the former Bucs star as he looks to earn a contract at Chloorkop

will be in no rush to make a decision on the future of international Tokelo Rantie.

The former attacker, who is currently a free agent following his departure from earlier in the year, has been training with Sundowns in hope of striking a deal.

Rantie has undergone a tough period in his career which saw him fail to make a single appearance for the Citizens prior to his departure.

However, forward is looking to put his past demons aside, and according to Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane, he will give the 28-year-old time to rediscover his touch before he makes a final decision on the player.

“To crack it [at Sundowns] is not easy and I hope he is patient,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Sportsclub.

“If he is looking at the transfer of August 31 that he should have a contract … maybe we have not made a decision because he must also understand that he is at one of the highest teams in Africa, so it’s not easy to crack it in there. You really have to score goals for us, training and so on.”

Mosimane has been searching for a proven goal scorer ever since the departures of Khama Billiat and Percy Tau at the beginning of last season.

The 55-year-old’s search previously saw him rope in Jeremy Brockie, but the New Zealand international has struggled along with Jose Ali Meza, among others.

Nonetheless, after making Uruguayan Mauricio Affonso Sundowns’ only attack-minded signing during the current transfer window, Mosimane will watch Rantie attentively and in hope as he looks to bolster his attacking line-up.

Article continues below

“But he is a good player and he is getting better. And I say to myself, if there’s one player I’m going to give a chance, it’s Tokelo," he continued

“Whether he is going to make it or not, I’ll give him a chance. When he’s with me, I’ll give him a chance to play Premier League. He is a good player."