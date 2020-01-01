Tokelo Rantie: Mamelodi Sundowns terminate striker’s contract

Masandawana has parted ways with the former Bafana Bafana striker with immediate effect

Just after joining the club at the beginning of the current season, have released striker Tokelo Rantie from his contract with immediate effect.

This comes after reports emerged that the Parys-born forward went AWOL with no trace from the club’s base at Chloorkop.

Having only featured in the Shell Helix Cup against , the former AFC Bournemouth hitman failed to command a regular spot under coach Pitso Mosimane.

Article continues below

More to follow….