Tokelo Rantie: Mamelodi Sundowns terminate striker’s contract
Just after joining the club at the beginning of the current season, Mamelodi Sundowns have released striker Tokelo Rantie from his contract with immediate effect.
This comes after reports emerged that the Parys-born forward went AWOL with no trace from the club’s base at Chloorkop.
Having only featured in the Shell Helix Cup against Kaizer Chiefs, the former AFC Bournemouth hitman failed to command a regular spot under coach Pitso Mosimane.
Mamelodi Sundowns has terminated its contract with striker, Tokelo Rantie, with immediate effect.— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 5, 2020
