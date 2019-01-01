Tokelo Rantie: Mamelodi Sundowns striker is the missing piece for Orlando Pirates – Farouk Khan

The experienced television pundit has shared his thoughts on the former Genclerbirligi striker’s move to Masandawana

Director of coaching at Stars of Africa Academy Farouk Khan has hailed Tokelo Rantie’s move to after the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions announced the signing on Tuesday.

Khan is of the view the Brazilians have signed a striker that will definitely add value at Chloorkop and playing under coach Pitso Mosimane will enable the 29-year-old to grow from strength to strength.

The move comes after the former Bafana Bafana coach allowed the ex-AFC Bournemouth and Stars of Africa Academy development product to train with his side for more than a month.

“I think it’s a good move for him, a new lease of life and he has a chance to prove his quality once again. It’s a good signing for Mamelodi Sundowns there is no doubt about that,” Khan told Goal.

“Rantie is a top scorer, a proven finisher and he will bring massive experience and quality to Sundowns. They have signed a top striker who is well developed. He has proven his credentials when he became the first South African to score a brace against in Nigeria,” he added.

With the fact that the Free State-born hitman will have a new lease of life and get an opportunity to work under the former African Coach of the Year, Khan is confident Rantie will also grow both as an individual and as a player.

“Pitso knows what Rantie can do on the field of play and for him. It was not about talent or skills, but whether the player can live a disciplined life outside of the field,” continued the SuperSport TV analyst.

“I know they wanted him at Sundowns for a long time. They asked about him when he was playing in and Pitso made sure he calls him to train with his club.

“For him, it was not about what can Tokelo deliver, but if he can be disciplined and I am happy he impressed and arrived on time for training sessions.

“Sundowns know exactly what they have got in Tokelo and if you look at it, it’s a two way-street because they will benefit and the player will use this chance to revive his career.

“However, because they have signed him for free it means they have benefited from this signing. He comes with a big pedigree and I don’t doubt that he will shine once again,” he predicted.

Although the former FF striker was expected to set the PSL stage alight last season when he joined , his stay was cut short in the Mother City but Khan still believes the Brazilians will win things with Rantie.

“He had an opportunity to re-establish himself in the PSL but we know he didn’t stay long in Cape Town and this time he trained hard with Sundowns and Pitso liked him since he has signed,” expressed Khan.

“I am sure Tokelo proved his ability beyond doubt that he can still play at the highest level and we will remember that he scored goals for and that is why he didn’t stay in the PSL.

“He was banging in goals for Pirates and I think they would have lifted so many trophies had he stayed longer. If you look at it, Pirates have everything but they just need someone like Rantie to score goals regularly - that is the missing piece of the puzzle,” he concluded.