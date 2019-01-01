Tokelo Rantie: Mamelodi Sundowns sign former Orlando Pirates striker

The 29-year-old has just been given a career lifeline by Pitso Mosimane, who believes he still has a lot to offer South African football

Former AFC Bournemouth and Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie has officially joined .

The speedy marksman put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Brazilians on Tuesday morning.

Sundowns took to their social media platforms to unveil Rantie, who had been training with Masandawana for a while now.

🚨NEW SIGNING ALERT🚨



Let’s welcome Tokelo Rantie to the Brazilians Masandawana!



The front man has penned a 3 year deal with Bafana ba Style!

Rantie's career took a nosedive a few years ago as he had off-the-field issues to deal with.

However, Pitso Mosimane invited him over to have a closer look at him with a view of giving him a second chance.

Now, with Jeremy Brockie on loan at , Mosimane saw the need to bring in a natural striker for the new season, and Rantie ticked all the right boxes.

Rantie is expected to hit the ground running and ease the pressure on the likes of Lebohang Maboe and Themba Zwane, who had been tasked with the responsibility of scoring goals at Sundowns.

The 29-year-old brings with him a wealth of experience having plied his trade in , , and in the past.

In , Rantie featured for and , although he struggled to adapt under the tutelage of Benni McCarthy last season.