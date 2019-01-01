Tokelo Rantie: Mamelodi Sundowns sign former Orlando Pirates striker
Former AFC Bournemouth and Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie has officially joined Mamelodi Sundowns.
The speedy marksman put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Brazilians on Tuesday morning.
Sundowns took to their social media platforms to unveil Rantie, who had been training with Masandawana for a while now.
🚨NEW SIGNING ALERT🚨— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 10, 2019
Let’s welcome Tokelo Rantie to the Brazilians Masandawana!
The front man has penned a 3 year deal with Bafana ba Style! 👆#Sundowns #WelcomeRantie pic.twitter.com/BjQm15HeQD
Rantie's career took a nosedive a few years ago as he had off-the-field issues to deal with.
However, Pitso Mosimane invited him over to have a closer look at him with a view of giving him a second chance.
Now, with Jeremy Brockie on loan at Maritzburg United, Mosimane saw the need to bring in a natural striker for the new season, and Rantie ticked all the right boxes.
Rantie is expected to hit the ground running and ease the pressure on the likes of Lebohang Maboe and Themba Zwane, who had been tasked with the responsibility of scoring goals at Sundowns.
The 29-year-old brings with him a wealth of experience having plied his trade in Sweden, England, and Turkey in the past.
In South Africa, Rantie featured for Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City, although he struggled to adapt under the tutelage of Benni McCarthy last season.