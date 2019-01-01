'To win titles you need to win at home' - Orlando Pirates legend Edward Motale

The retired Bucs defender has shared his views on his former team following their opening PSL clash at home

Former skipper Edward Motale has praised the Soweto giants for getting their 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign off to a winning start with a win over Bloemfontein .

‘Magents’ expressed his delight after coach Milutin Sredojevic’s men secured their first three points, pointing out how winning home games are key if for a club with title ambitions.

“Yes it was a great opening at home and it is clear all over the world that to win titles you need to win at home. That’s a very simple strategy because dropping points at home will make things difficult for any team,” Motale told Goal.

“I am happy because they had to get a bright, convincing start to their season. They know Orlando Stadium more than any team that comes to play there, they know where their weapons are kept because it’s their house.

“I wish them all the best going forward and I am convinced they will use their mental strength and hunger to challenge for trophies."

Speaking about the club's new players like Frank Mhango - who was on target on his debut against Phunya Sele Sele - Motale explained how the early goal could help settle the Malawian at his new club.

Moreover, he explained that because the Soweto giants are results-driven, players should grab their chances and prove their worth.

“Pirates is a club driven by the results and it’s not where a player can get about three months to settle down and impress the supporters and the coaches,” he continued.

“It’s very important to hit the ground running and score goals. You must use your chances and I am happy Mhango scored on his debut.

“He showed his class because we all know what he can do in front of goal. Scoring on his debut will definitely boost his confidence."

Although the 1995 Caf -winning skipper believes Pirates are comfortable whenever they play, he emphasised the importance of mental strength during the early parts of the season.

“I think playing away is not really a big challenge for the guys because wherever they play they get the same atmosphere or reception," noted the former Bafana Bafana international.

“The only thing is to adjust to different situations on the field of play and ensure they collect as many points. Winning at home alone will not win you trophies, but it’s also how you perform on the road.

“I am confident the coaches will work more on the mental side of things because that is very important to become league champions since it’s a marathon."