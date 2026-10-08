To Milan: Real Madrid star settles his future following in Modric's footsteps

Brazilian forward Endrick has begun to seriously weigh up a move away from Real Madrid in the winter window, with his struggle for minutes pushing him towards the exit. Italian reports claim the Royal Club striker has placed Milan at the top of his list should he leave on loan.

The 20-year-old returned to Madrid after a successful loan at France's Olympique Lyon, where he scored 8 goals and provided 8 assists in 21 matches last season. He rediscovered part of his spark and went on to feature for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

His homecoming hasn't gone to plan. The signing of Yan Diomande from Leipzig, coupled with a muscle injury, has complicated his standing within the squad.

Against Elche, the former Palmeiras man managed just 4 minutes in Real Madrid's 3-2 win on 15 September. That cameo deepened his fears over his playing time for the rest of the season, with press reports suggesting manager José Mourinho has frozen him out of his plans.

Tied to Real Madrid until June 2030, Endrick knows that limited game time risks stalling his development and his place with Brazil. It's why he's now open to a fresh loan challenge in the winter window.

Several clubs chased him in the summer. Milan, Roma and Juventus led the way, with England's Aston Villa also keen, while Olympique Lyon signalled their willingness to welcome back the player who dazzled in their shirt last season.

Endrick prefers Milan

The race for Endrick looks set to intensify this winter, with Real Madrid's attacking options already stacked. Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande, Carlos Espí, Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo Goes all stand in his way.

According to Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Endrick has told Milan they would be his preferred destination if he decides to leave Real Madrid on loan in the winter mercato.

A move to San Siro would reunite him with former teammate Luka Modrić, who left the Royal Club in the summer of 2025 at the end of his contract and joined the Rossoneri on a free transfer.

Milan tried to sign him last summer and they hope those talks finally pay off in the coming window, helped by the strong ties between the "Roc Nation" agency, who represent Endrick, and Gerry Cardinale, the Milan owner.

Those links could prove decisive. Milan now need extra firepower up front after Alexis Saelemaekers suffered an injury that is expected to sideline him for around four months.

Endrick's versatility is another selling point. He can operate on the right wing or just behind the striker, a flexibility that could make him an ideal fit for Milan in the second half of the season.