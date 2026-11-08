Barcelona are pressing on with their bid to bolster the defence this winter, with coach Hansi Flick keen to land a new centre-back. He confirmed as much in his press conference before the Alaves clash.

"Mundo Deportivo" had already floated a list of candidates for the Catalans, among them Josko Gvardiol, Alessandro Bastoni, Lisandro Martinez and Nathan. Then English reports threw a new name into the mix: Levi Colwill, the 23-year-old Chelsea defender.

English press reports cited by "Mundo Deportivo" claim Barcelona are tracking the Englishman with a view to a possible move. He has nailed down a place under Xabi Alonso and ranks among the London club's key men this season.

Chelsea want to tie Colwill down to a new deal, with his current one running until 2029. But interest from the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool could tempt the player to hold off on settling his future, especially as the London club will not even entertain offers below around 80 million euros, according to the same source.

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What sets Colwill apart is his ability to play at left centre-back, his talent for building play and distributing the ball, and the physical strength that helps him win his duels. He stands at around 190 centimetres tall.

Colwill broke into the Chelsea first team in the summer of 2023. Since then he has racked up 90 appearances in the London club's shirt, becoming a cornerstone of the side and making any exit a tough one to pull off. Alonso is determined to keep him, too, lauding the defender's qualities: "Thanks to his calmness and strong presence, and because he is a complete and dominant player, he will be a key player for us".