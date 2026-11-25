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Jamal Musiala has apparently made a concession to Bayern Munich amid debate over his neurological condition, perhaps to dispel even the faintest suspicions.

According to Sport Bild, the beleaguered star has allowed Bayern Munich "transparent access to files and documents" held by his doctors. Two specialists Musiala chose himself are treating him, rather than Bayern's team doctors or neurologists consulted by the club. Both are bound by medical confidentiality.

That has apparently caused friction within the club. The powerful supervisory board, dominated by Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, felt inadequately informed and frustrated by a lack of transparency. A report by Stern on Tuesday even suggested that senior Bayern figures suspected Musiala and his advisers of deliberately withholding details and bad news about his condition, such as his latest absence seizure on Monday last week.

Rummenigge then deployed the notorious "attack department" last Friday, publicly questioning whether Musiala could return to his previous level and vehemently calling for changes to the lucrative contract he signed in February 2025 . According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, clauses and "side agreements" could see Musiala earn up to €30 million a year.

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Have Bayern Munich and Musiala's advisers held talks?

Shortly after signing the contract, Musiala crashed his car in April 2025 while driving at 194 km/h in a 120 km/h zone, with his sister in the passenger seat. On Tuesday, Stern reported that "people at Bayern Munich" were asking whether the crash was already connected to Musiala's absence seizures at the time.

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According to Sport Bild, Musiala's condition was diagnosed a few months after his contract extension. He then reportedly informed the club and his advisers at Christian Schmid's 11WINS "at the same time".

Hoeneß spoke a few weeks ago of a "dilemma" over Musiala's enormous base salary, and Rummenigge has also voiced doubts publicly. The aim now is to calm the matter.

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On Tuesday, Musiala's advisers Schmid and Tobias Altschäffl visited Säbener Straße for talks with CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, president Herbert Hainer and board member for sport Max Eberl. They sought to ease tensions over the matter. According to Eberl, at least, they succeeded.

"It was a very, very constructive conversation," Eberl said before the Bayern party flew to Lille for their Champions League match. The outcome of the meeting? "The big magic word," Eberl said, was: "Calm, giving him time, and trust." The sporting leadership, including coach Vincent Kompany, sporting director Christoph Freund and Eberl himself, were "100 per cent convinced" that Musiala could return to his best.

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Eberl added that they had not discussed money or possible changes to Musiala's multimillion-euro contract at the meeting. "The consensus was to bring some calm to the situation. To give the lad the support he deserves."