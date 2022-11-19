‘To be a great, Neymar has to win the World Cup’ - Hit The Target Podcast powered by Hollywoodbets

The Brazilian forward has to win the World Cup to be considered one of the great footballers of his generation.

Neymar told to win World Cup to be remembered

Brazil seen as tournament’s favourites

Selecao hunting for their sixth trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar is a key part of the Brazil squad in Qatar, looking to win the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

Desh Parthab of Hollywoodbets believes the PSG star will only be recognised as one of the best players to grace the game if he helps his country win the trophy.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I do think they [Brazil] are the favourites," Parthab said. "For me, they would have to be with a key player like Neymar.

"To be a great, you have to win. No matter how many goals you score, assists, creativity, and the chances you create, at the end of the game, you literally have to be on the winning side... he needs to get a major trophy, and I am sure he will be fancying his chances. He is looking very good, and it is just about if they can gel together for the duration of the tournament."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Brazil were tipped as the podcast's favourites to win the 2022 cup based on the composition of their current squad.

"The centre-back pairing Brazil have at the moment is decent," explained Joshua Gaillard of SPN.

"Dani Alves has won everything and has the most trophies for any professional in the world, bar the World Cup. This is his final chance and you have to respect what he has done and put him in the team, that is what I feel.

"They do have the youngsters in Martinelli and Rodrygo, two of the youngest players in the tournament.

"Brazil should always be the top three favourites, in my opinion, they won the most trophies and for them, we know even from the 2014 World Cup a lot of stories coming from there," argued Gaillard.

"For Brazilian players, they know that if they do not win the World Cup, it does not matter if they have won the Champions League or the biggest cups other than the World Cup, the fans will not give them the praise that they should get."

"We are looking at a squad that has finally come of age. Yes, there are always youngsters in the squad, and, this is the time to shine.

"Brazil are rightfully the favourites heading into this one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The South American giants are in Group G, alongside Serbia, Cameroon, and Switzerland.

Being one of the biggest stars in the squad, expectations are high for Neymar to deliver the sixth crown.

When Brazil hosted the tournament in 2014, the PSG star was ruled out when he suffered a fractured vertebra during the tournament. The Selecao bowed out embarrassingly in the semi-finals when they were defeated by Germany by a 7-1 margin.

In 2018, Brazil were eliminated by a brilliant display from Belgium at the quarter-final stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Brazil will open their campaign in Qatar with a match against Serbia on November 24.