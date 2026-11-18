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Milan want Endrick in January. Rumours circulating in recent weeks are being corroborated in Brazil: according to TNT Sports, Cardinale has an offer ready for the Brazilian talent.

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Mourinho ruled out a departure before the Champions League match against Roma, while Endrick reportedly said yesterday that he “wants to stay at Real Madrid for life”. Even so, the former Palmeiras star, who turned 20 last July, could leave at the start of the new year. Any deal would be on different terms from those the blancos had envisaged: a loan until June.

Real Madrid wanted Endrick to repeat his Lyon spell: a loan from January to May to get him playing time, rebuild his confidence and give him regular football before he returned to Valedebebas at the end of the season. But clubs are ready to buy him outright now, without waiting until June.

Milan, for example, consider the Brazilian an absolute priority. According to TNT Sports Brazil Cardinale and his staff have reportedly already spoken to Real Madrid's hierarchy and Roc Nation, who handle Endrick's affairs and with whom Milan have a preferred line of communication. Brett Yormark, CEO of Milan Sports & Entertainment, is the twin brother of Michael Yormark, president and CEO of Roc Nation Sports International.

Milan don't want a loan. They want to sign the player permanently straight away. The offer, expected in the coming days, will be €70 million: €60 million guaranteed and €10 million in bonuses. Endrick's salary, currently around €3 million net until 2030, would also rise.

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Real Madrid were initially reluctant to lose him but are now open to a deal. They want two clauses included: the first would allow them to buy Endrick back for €85 million (whether the “recompra” window would last one or two years remains to be decided). The second would give Real Madrid the chance to match any future offer, reducing the likelihood of Endrick strengthening Barcelona or another top European club.

According to TNT Sports Brazil Mourinho has not yet approved the Brazilian's sale, having fielded him seven times this year for a total of 141 minutes. Endrick has started only once, playing 70 minutes in the 4-1 win over Sevilla on 18 October last year.