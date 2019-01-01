TMJ reminds clubs to boost fan engagement, stop depending on state funding

Malaysian clubs should be more responsible of their own duties, reminds MFL chairman Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim again.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysian Football League (MFL) chairman Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has again reminded Malaysian clubs to not neglect two important aspects; attracting fans to attend matches and to generate their own income.

Speaking in the press conference of the launch of MFL's 50-year blueprint, or Next50, on July 15, Tunku Ismail, who is also known as TMJ by fans, reiterated that clubs must ensure that their matches are attended regularly by their own fans.

"[Encouraging fan attendance is the responsibility of] every club. The relationship between clubs and their fans are not MFL or FAM's (Malaysian FA) responsibility.

"It's the duty of each club, as is the method to engage the fans to ensure that they feel involved in their projects.

Another aspect touched by the owner of six-time consecutive champions JDT is the clubs' funding.

"There are several AFC (Asian Football Confederation) requirements that need to be met. How to fulfil them is up to the clubs' management.

"They need to be privatised instead of expecting handouts from the government, as the government's money is the people's money," noted the former FAM president.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!