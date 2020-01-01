TMJ confirms Diogo's departure, names Camilo Sanvezzo and Danial Amier as new signings

JDT's owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim revealed that Camilo Sanvezzo will be signed to replace the outgoing Diogo Luis Santo for the 2021 season.

Plans are already afoot at Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) for the 2021 season despite still two more competitions for them to complete this 2020 season in the as well as the AFC (ACL).

In a media session held on Wednesday afternoon, club owner HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) revealed the upcoming changes to the squad for next season as well as for the two aforementioned competitions.

Lead striker Diogo Luis Santo has been a great asset since signing for the club back before the start of the 2019 season and has contributed 24 goals thus far over the course of two seasons for the Southern Tigers.

The Brazilian is likely to head back to for his next adventure having arrived at JDT from Buriram United, with BG Pathum United rumoured to be the club that the 33-year-old will join.

TMJ also confirmed that while Diogo's departure is imminent, he will still be part of the squad that will compete in the Malaysia Cup but not in the ACL, where Fernando Rodriguez will deputise.

Further beyond that, TMJ announced that it will be another Brazilian that will step into the breach next season in the shape of 32-year-old Camilo da Silva Sanvezzo who currently plies his trade in .

"Diogo will return to and I'm thankful because sometime back when the was still in progress, I said that we need to dedicate the league to (Luciano) Figueroa, Diogo and Safawi (Rasid).

"Camilo da Silva from who played for Tijuana will be the replacement. We've been tracking him for a few years but he was too expensive. He will replace Diogo," said TMJ in the session.

Young midfielder Danial Amier was also revealed to be joining JDT beginning 1 December after his contract with Felda United expires at the end of the current season.

The 23-year-old was an integral part of Malaysia Under-23 national team before managing to break into the senior team in 2019 will offer plenty of competition in the centre of midfield at JDT.

This comes after the club revealed contract extensions to Benjamin Mora, Akhyar Rashid, Adam Nor Azlin, Nazmi Faiz, Ramadan Saifullah, Feroz Baharudin, Syazwan Andik, S. Kunanlan, Gary Steven Robbat, Aidil Zafuan, Farizal Marlias and Hazwan Bakri.

At the same time because of the clash of schedule between Malaysia Cup and ACL, JDT have decided to break the squad up into two balanced squads to compete separately in the two competitions.

This was decided to give the players adequate resting time ahead of the start of the 2021 season as well as affording some younger players playing opportunities in either competitions.