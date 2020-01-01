Tlolane would 'love to win trophies before leaving Polokwane City'

The Rise and Shine hitman speaks about his personal ambitions, saying he needs gold medals to show his quality

striker Puleng Tlolane says he wants to win trophies with the Limpopo-based club and it doesn’t help to be seen as a good player with no silverware.

The Rise and Shine attacker is the club’s all-time leading scorer with 43 goals and has credited his teammates for their creativity as well as his coaches.

Coached by Clinton Larsen and looking to avoid the relegation axe this season, they occupy the 14th spot with 23 points, and the Zebediela-born striker states he is grateful to the club for giving him the platform to display his talents.

“To be honest my brother, Polokwane City gave life and everyone knows me because of this team and I will forever be grateful,” Tlolane told FARPost.

“But the only thing that’s hurting me every day is that I haven’t won anything with this club since we got promoted. It is hurting because everybody is talking about how good I am but I have nothing to show that I am good.

“So, I would love to win something with Polokwane City before thinking about moving to another team because this team is the only team that gave me life, but if it doesn’t happen then it’s something that I’ll sit down with the boss and discuss.”

Boasting pf one of the top quality midfielders in the Premier Soccer League ( ) in skipper Jabulani Maluleke, Tlolane has credited his teammates for their contribution in terms of complimenting him.

“I think it is because I’ve been playing with good players over the years and coached by good coaches who know how to use me,” he added.

“It has really been a great journey for me and the only thing I was doing and I am doing it now is, I always take one game at a time, but obviously I am very excited about being the team all-time top scorer.

“In any team sports, the best teams have consistent players and I think I am one of them, even though I had few injuries, I would have loved to play more games every season. But I can only thank God for everything.”

Taking a look at his contribution in the 2019/20 season, the 29-year-old has scored two goals and provided as many assists out of 21 matches in all competitions so far.