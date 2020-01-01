Tlolane: Maritzburg United await Orlando Pirates over request to retain utility player

The 25-year-old impressed the Team of Choice during his brief loan spell from Bucs and Kadodia wants to extend his stay until 2021

chairman Farook Kadodia has confirmed they have written to , requesting them to keep Tebogo Tlolane for at least another season.

The left-footed wing-back spent the second half of the season's loan at the Team of Choice after struggling for game time at the Sea Robbers upon his arrival from in July 2019.

According to Kadodia, Tlolane is very important to Eric Tinkler's team and they are not willing to lose him at this stage.

More teams

The Team of Choice boss revealed he is just waiting for a response from Bucs management on whether or not they will allow them to keep Tlolane ahead for the 2020-21 season.

"Tlolane is very important," Kadodia told Isolezwe. "That's why we wrote to Pirates, pleading with them to loan him to us again for at least another season," he confirmed.

"We are still waiting for Pirates to get back to us in the next few weeks."

"We don't want Tlolane to go," concluded Kadodia.

After featuring 34 times and finding the back of the net thrice for the Chilli Boys, Tlolane caught the eye of the Buccaneers who offered him a three-year deal.

The reason for signing him was to strengthen the left-back position where Innocent Maela is currently playing.

However, the club appeared to have a bit more than they could chew as Maela continued to own the position while the arrival of Paseka Mako, also from Chippa United as well as the presence of Bongani Sam saw Tlolane fall down the pecking order.

As a result, he was reduced to a single appearance in his first four months with the club - and Maritzburg United came knocking for his signature albeit on a deal because of the potential they saw in him during his days with the Chilli Boys.

Article continues below

He made an immediate impact soon after arriving in Pietermaritzburg, featuring in the club's 13 league matches under Tinkler.

And despite being a natural left-back, the 25-year-old proved versatile as he doubled up as a left-winger in some of the games.

Tlolane would go on to score twice and providing three assists as Maritzburg United finished the season inside the top eight teams - a huge improvement, given that they nearly got relegated in the previous campaign.