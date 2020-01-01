Tlale on why Mokwena’s return to Mamelodi Sundowns is not a step back

The retired goalkeeper reflects on the ex-Buccaneers and Chilli Boys manager's return to Chloorkop

Former goalkeeper John Tlale says the return of assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena is not a step back in his career but a return to his home.

The retired netminder says the former manager will have to take time and establish himself as a head coach whilst saying Pitso Mosimane will embrace the 35-year-old.

Moreover, Mokwena parted ways with last week, Tlale insists the likes of development coaches in the form of Themba Mnguni and Surprise Moriri must also wait for their chances as they also look to join the senior technical team.

“I think that’s his home and sometimes it doesn’t help to rush things and look for a job as a head coach when you can still learn,” Tlale told Goal.

“This is another opportunity for him to learn and improve his quality. “There's still a lot for him to learn from coach Manqoba and Pitso at Sundowns.

"So, it’s a good thing that he has returned to Sundowns - it’s a good move. An opportunity to become a head coach will eventually be available and present itself.”

Having led the Chilli Boys to a goalless draw against before the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the former Bafana Bafana keeper believes Mokwena can still be a top-quality manager.

“He cannot be a bad coach overnight. It’s his home and I think he’s comfortable at Sundowns, he does well under coach Mosimane and Manqoba,” he added.

“I can’t say it’s a step back because he’s still a great coach. He must just ensure he enjoys the journey at Sundowns. He must support coach Manqoba and Pitso.

“These [Mnguni and Moriri] are two good coaches and they are doing a good job in the development ranks but the fact that is not promoted doesn’t mean they are not noticed.

“They don’t have to rush to join Mosimane’s team or bench. I think I also worked with [Wire] Abram Nteo and he also worked with the MultiChoice Diski Challenge team at , he never complained.

“Look at him now, he has been promoted to the first team and that’s a perfect example of having patience. You don’t have to push some of the things.”