Tlale on why Goss has the potential to challenge Onyango and Mweene at Mamelodi Sundowns

The retired Masandawana keeper explores the former Students net-miner’s chances at Chloorkop

Former goalkeeper John Tlale has hailed the signing of Ricardo Goss from , saying the young keeper will gain from the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions' participation on the African continent.

The treble winners are set to return to the Caf next season and Tlale is confident Goss will benefit from the likes of veteran keepers Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene.

Although he believes the young keeper might struggle for a regular spot at Chloorkop under coach Pitso Mosimane at first, the former Bafana Bafana keeper is confident the ex-Clever Boys net-minder will be able to fight for a place in the national team.

“We need to congratulate him on getting a contract in a team like Sundowns. I know there are concerns that he might be overlooked for Bafana Bafana because he will compete with Onyango who is the best in Africa,” Tlale told Isolezwe.

“What’s important is to know that Mweene an Onyango whom he will fight for the jersey with is getting old, that means he stands a good chance to become the future of the club when it comes to the plans of the coaches.

“He must just fight for the jersey and he must not give up because he might not play a game in a season as he would wish. He is fortunate because Sundowns play in Africa.”

On the former Abafana Bes’thende keeper’s chances at the 2019/20 treble winners, the Kroonstad-based legend backs the 26-year-old to challenge the veteran duo.

“He must just learn and study as much as he can from Onyango and Mweene who are very experienced. That will help him if we look at the competition for the Bafana Bafana jersey,” he added.

“I think he has joined Sundowns at the right time. Honestly, we must look at the fact that football is game of results, and if he gets if the coach [Mosimane] gets the results, why must he change the team?

“I played for Sundowns and I would start 28 matches and the other games would be given to [Ronnie] Kanalelo. It is important to have patience.”

Apart from the likes of Zambia’s Mweene and Ugandan skipper Onyango, the former player will compete against Jody February, who will join from Cape Town and Reyaad Pieterse.