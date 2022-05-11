Tlale compares Orlando Pirates' double treble-winning side with current Mamelodi Sundowns team

Bafana Bafana legend John Tlale has picked out some of the similarities and differences between the great Orlando Pirates treble-winning side of 2011 and 2012, and the current, dominant Mamelodi Sundowns team.

Tlale's former club Sundowns are looking to become the second club to win the domestic treble twice in the PSL era after Pirates, with Buccaneers the first club since the inception of the PSL in 1996 to win three major trophies in a single season - doing so back to back between 2011 and 2012.

Sundowns clinched their first treble during the treble the 2019-20 campaign - winning the PSL championship, Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout title - but Tlale has acknowledged that it's difficult to compare the two iconic sides.

"It is unfair to compare the two teams. Times have changed and the opposition is no longer the same," Tlale told GOAL. "Sundowns have an elite mentality, something I have never seen before.

"They never undermine their opponents. They always bring their A-game," he added. "You rarely see them have wild celebrations after winning matches. They just shift their focus onto the next match."

Downs are on course for a domestic treble this season, with the Tshwane giants set to take on Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup final on May 28.

Retired goalkeeper Tlale, who won three successive league titles with Sundowns and one with Pirates, also feels that the quality of the opposition is not the same today as it was when Bucs enjoyed their years of great success.

"However, the competition is also not the same. Pirates faced strong teams back then," he continued. "Teams which went toe to toe with them," the former South Africa under-17 goalkeeper coach explained.

"Nowadays, teams which are supposed to be competing with Sundowns are too relaxed. Big teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are too relaxed.

"They fail to live up to expectations every season. Sundowns have taken advantage and they are now dominating South African football."