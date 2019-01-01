Tlale blames goalkeeping department for Orlando Pirates struggles

The four-time PSL title-winning keeper feels the Buccaneers have been let down by their French shot-stopper

Legendary South African goalkeeper John Tlale has shared his thoughts on ' leaky defence.

The Buccaneers have one of the best worst defences in the Premier Soccer League ( ) this season, having conceded 12 goals in seven matches.

They are winless in their last two league matches, having conceded a whopping seven goals, which is a cause for concern for a club harbouring ambitions of challenging for the PSL title.



Tlale, who won the 2002/03 PSL title with Pirates, blames the Soweto giants' defence for their current struggles.

Article continues below

"The results are not going their way and they have conceded a lot of goals lately," Tlale told Goal.



"I do believe their current style of play tends to leave them vulnerable at the back during their matches."



Pirates interim coach Rhulani Mokwena recently backed the club's French goalkeeper Joris Delle, who has come under scrutiny after conceding eight goals in his first three league games for the team.



Former shot-stopper Tlale feels the Bucs goalkeeping department needs to improve if they are to challenge for this season's league trophy.



"You cannot play attacking football without having a plan to defend once you lose the ball. They have to find a solution for their defence," the retired goalkeeper added.



"I also believe their goalkeeping department has let them down in their recent matches. The team has conceded a couple of soft goals which is bad for the team.

"When a goalkeeper is underperforming it affects the whole team. Their goalkeeping department needs to improve before it is too late."

Pirates, who are currently placed eighth in the league standings, will be away to Stellenbosch FC in their next match on Saturday, October 26.

