Tlale: Afcon will prepare Makaringe for Caf Champions League with Orlando Pirates

The former Bafana Bafana keeper speaks to Goal about Makaringe's proposed move to Bucs

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper John Tlale believes that Fortune Makaringe will be a good signing for the Soweto giants.

The Vosloorus-born player is set to complete a move to Bucs from Maritzburg United and Tlale is a big fan of the creative midfielder.

“I think we all know what he can do and he has proved himself in the top division. He is capable of surprising anyone and I am confident he will make an impact,” Tlale told Goal.

“What I like about him is that he is creative and he can also score goals. He has carried Maritzburg in the last few seasons and he has to work hard,” said the retired keeper.

Makaringe is set to reunite with his former coach at Maritzburg, Fadlu Davids, who is now the assistant coach at Pirates.

“He knows Fadlu very well. I am happy he will go to Pirates and he will find someone, who understands him. Fadlu will help him to settle down quickly as he worked with him at Maritzburg. There is nobody that knows him better than Fadlu,” he added.

“Yes, it's very important for him to adapt quickly and even if he struggles, he must fight harder. I think it’s good to look at a player like (Lebohang) Maboe because he is a former teammate at Maritzburg. Maboe managed to settle down quickly at a big club like and became a regular,” he added.

“For me, it’s like Maboe has been there for a long time. He did well and I think Makaringe will look at that and find inspiration,” he urged.

Makaringe is expected to compete with fellow central midfielders Xola Mlambo, Ben Motshwari and Musa Nyatama at Pirates.

“Makaringe is not a young boy anymore and joining Pirates is a big step for his career, the only thing left now is for him to grab the opportunity,” said the former Sundowns keeper.

“Playing with the likes of Mlambo and others will boost Makaringe's confidence and there is no doubt about that. I am sure he will fight because he has a big heart. I am also happy he is in the Bafana Bafana camp preparing for the 2019 Afcon and that will help him,” he noted.

“If he goes to the Afcon, it will help him prepare for the Caf as well. He needs our support because he is a local boy and I am sure he will show that he is hungry and take his opportunity,” concluded Tlale.