Tiyani Mabunda: Orlando Pirates holding the umbrella for Sundowns

The former Black Leopards and Free State Stars player says anything can happen in the Tshwane Derby

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda says current log leaders Orlando Pirates are feeling the pressure.

The midfield maestro was speaking ahead of Sundowns' Tshwane Derby clash with SuperSport United in a PSL match on Wednesday night.

“Doing well in the continent is just part of the process of making our clubs known on the continent, but now our focus is on the game that we are playing against SuperSport on Wednesday. It is of critical importance that we focus on the task at hand now,” Mabunda told Phakaaathi.

Defending champions Sundowns are placed second on the league standings - six points behind Pirates, but the former have three games in hand.

“I don’t think there is much pressure on us because know what we have to do, we have been in this kind of situation before and we know what to do because we have been doing the same thing for the past five seasons and we have been able to manage it accordingly,” he added.

“It is up to Pirates now to wait and look at what we do because they are the ones who are under pressure. We just need to play and get the results, which is maximum points and everything will get into place,” said Mabunda.

“A game against SuperSport can never be called an easy game. We also as Sundowns have the responsibility to keep the name of the club at the highest level and we know that anything can happen in the derby,” concluded the Bafana midfielder.