Tiyani Mabunda: How Orlando Pirates clash has prepared Mamelodi Sundowns for Al Ahly test

The Tshwane giants are confident of a positive result despite playing out to a goalless draw against Bucs on Monday

’ clash against was ideal preparation for their showdown with , according to midfielder Tiyani Mabunda.

The clash was recently brought forward to Monday night and the Tshwane giants held on for a tough 0-0 draw which saw them remain top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) log.

Attention now shifts onto the Caf where Sundowns are playing for a place in the semi-finals as they take on arguably one of the continent’s most successful sides, Al Ahly, and the match against Pirates has perhaps prepared Pitso Mosimane’s men adequately.

“The game against Pirates was very important for us. I am grateful that we got to face a team like Pirates before Al Ahly, because it gave us a taste of what we are going to face on Saturday,” Mabunda was quoted as saying by IOL.

“The team is ready and we are looking forward to the weekend. We know how to switch our focus to the Champions League. We’ve been through these kinds of situations for many years and they’ve been working for us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s clash will be the fifth meeting between the two sides with the Tshwane giants yet to record a single victory over the Egyptian giants.

However, Mabunda is confident that Mosimane will have the right tactics to see them overcome Al Ahly.

“We know that it won’t be a walk in the park, but we know the coach has a plan for every single team that we play," Mabunda said.

"We trust his judgment and he knows our abilities and strengths. On any day when he picks somebody from the squad, we know we are going to have a good game,” he explained.