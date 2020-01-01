Title collapse? Lethargic Kaizer Chiefs still in control but need to up the ante

Amakhosi missed the chance to maintain their 10-point lead over Sundowns but all isn't lost going into the final nine league games of the season

went into Saturday's league match against under pressure to win after had dispatched 3-0 in the earlier kick-off to cut the lead at the top of the table to seven points

The 10-point lead they had was momentarily narrowed, and coach Ernst Middendorp's men couldn't afford to put a foot wrong.

However, things didn't go according to plan as the Team of Choice blew the title race wide open by beating them 2-1, leaving the majority of Amakhosi fans in a state of panic.

After the final whistle at FNB Stadium, commentators and fans alike started a conversation about an imminent title collapse, a topic everyone associated with Chiefs had been brushing aside for many months now as their team enjoyed a healthy lead at the top.

This is because their seven-point lead could well become six if beat Black on Sunday, and could be reduced further should Sundowns beat Bloemfontein in their catch-up match next Wednesday.

Now the reality is beginning to hit home after watching how lethargic Chiefs have become in their recent matches - they are not scoring enough and their defence is often giving away cheap goals - this is something they cannot afford in the remaining games of the season.

Those who witnessed a three-year title tussle between Sundowns and Chiefs between 2013 and 2015 would know the importance of this stage of the season and how the Naturena-based side once squandered an 11-point lead to lose the title to the Tshwane giants.

Are we likely to see a repeat of that again this season? And is there a need to start talking of an imminent title collapse?

The answer is no at this stage because those who are trailing Chiefs still have to play and fight for their points and it won't be easy just as much as it hasn't been easy for the Soweto giants.

In all honesty, Amakhosi's defeat to Maritzburg United is a sucker punch to their title hopes but all isn't lost and the team cannot allow this one result to demoralise them and take their eyes off the ultimate prize on the horizon - the league title.

What should motivate Chiefs more going into the final 10 matches of the season should be the fact that few thought they'd be challenging for the league title when the campaign started simply because of the way things went for them last season.

Chiefs needed a bit of luck against Maritzburg United - they created some good goalscoring chances - and can point to Lebogang Manyama's attempt which was stopped by Richard Ofori a minute before Daylon Claasen broke the deadlock.

Had Manyama put that into the back of the net then the complexion of the game would have changed completely and everyone would be singing a different tune.

However, the defeat may have come at the right time for Chiefs to go back to the drawing board and rectify their mistakes while they still can rather than lose a match with two or three games to go, where they would need other teams to do them favours.

The league title is still in their hands, and it's up to them to either win or lose it - but they need to up the ante if they really want to end their trophy drought this season.

What makes this whole title race interesting is that while some have already written their chances off, Chiefs still have to play Pirates, Sundowns and - meaning it's all up to them to bounce back and regain their healthy lead by beating these three teams.