Title challengers Kaizer Chiefs will lose to Bloemfontein Celtic - Phalane

The 29-year-old player is confident that Phunya Sele Sele are improving ahead of their clash with Amakhosi

Bloemfontein central midfielder Lantshene Phalane has fired a warning to ahead of their clash.

Phunya Sele Sele will be away to a high-flying Amakhosi side at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, December 7.

Chiefs are currently 10 points clear of second-placed on the league standings having won six consecutive games in the competition.

However, Phalane is confident they can stop the Glamour Boys when they face them in Durban.

“Chiefs have stretched the gap and are on the right track towards winning the title," Phalane told Daily Sun.

"But they can come down. We can stop this moving train and show other teams that they can also beat them.

"I know that a lot of teams show them too much respect on the pitch, and this has to stop.”

Phalane believes Celtic are slowly improving after they were booted out of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup by on October 22.

They recorded two draws against SuperSport United and and a win over prior to the Fifa calendar break.

“The break hasn’t helped us. We played three matches after the Knockout Cup and our bodies were getting used to it," he added.

"But now we will need to wait until 27 November before our next game (against ), and that could affect our momentum.

"But we have been keeping ourselves busy working hard at training to ensure we are ready.”

Celtic will take on Cape Town City and on November 27 and 30 respectively in league matches before facing Chiefs.