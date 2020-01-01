Tinkler told me I am the best he has seen - Maritzburg United's De Reuck

The 24-year-old has spoken about how his Team of Choice coach has managed to bring the best out of him

defender Rushine De Reuck says his coach Eric Tinkler has cultivated confidence in him, leading to a vast improvement on his game.

The Cape Town-born centre-back has been one of the standout Premier Soccer League ( ) players this season with and reportedly being interested in him.

Featuring in all Martizburg's 24 league games this season, De Reuck has staked his claim in the KwaZulu-Natal team which has conceded 17 league goals, the same as log leaders although they have played two games more than Amakhosi.

De Reuck says under the former Bafana Bafana star, his reading of the game has improved together with other aspects since Tinkler joined Maritzburg in January 2019.

“Coach Eric has helped me quite a lot. He told, me ‘You, Rushine, the talent is there, you are the best player I have seen. I just need you to work really, really hard,’" De Reuck was quoted as saying by Sun Sport.

“You can see this season maybe I have [picked up only] one yellow card in 24 games, I have bettered my positional play. I’m talking about the way I read the game, the way I see the game, the way I study opposition players. I know what to do in certain areas and I know my strength.

“I’m also not scared to go one-on-one, I’m good in the air. Tinkler has helped and improved my game quite a lot.”

The defender has one assist to his name this season and also feels that he is now ripe to play in Europe and deserves to be considered for the national team.

Having performed in a way De Reuck has however expressed disappointment at being overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

De Reuck's top form comes in a season in which Maritzburg are much better than last season when they narrowly survived relegation through the play-offs.

The Team of Choice are placed fifth on the standings with a huge chance of finishing the season in position three which would hand them a ticket to participate in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.