Tinkler sends strong message to Orlando Pirates and red-hot Lepasa ahead of PSL clash - 'I don't fear Bucs, we can beat them again'

Cape Town City Eric Tinkler has made a bold claim against his former team Orlando Pirates ahead of the two teams PSL clash on Tuesday.

Pirates face CT City on Tuesday

Both teams failed to win their respective last games

Tinkler comments on how they can beat Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? City and Pirates cancelled each other out last season with the Soweto giants beating Tinkler’s side 2-1 at Orlando Stadium. The Citizens also beat the Sea Robbers 2-1 in Cape Town.

With the Buccaneers struggling for consistency this season even with red-hot Zakhele Lepasa as a big threat, Tinkler is unmoved and feels they can win Tuesday's clash.

WHAT TINKLER SAID: “So do I have fear going into the Pirates game? No. As you said, we beat them before, we can beat them again,” said Tinkler as per iDiksi Times.

Article continues below

“I firmly believe that and that’s gonna be the mentality from now until we play them, to prepare ourselves the best way possible, to go and compete and as a coach, I’ve never ever gone into any game thinking, if I can get a point out of this I’m happy.

“Every single game I plan, I go there with the idea and that I want to win. I want to collect all three points and even more so now. Even more so now because we’ve put ourselves under pressure by not collecting the three points. So we made the task even harder.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Pirates and City go into Tuesday's match against the backdrop of failing to win their last league games, respectively.

That puts pressure on Tinkler and the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro to win. Failure to win for Pirates will complicate their bid to catch up with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tuesday's game is also one in which City forward Khanyisa Mayo is under the spotlight, having fired blanks in five games across all competitions.

Pirates forward Lepasa will also be expected to continue with his scoring form.

WHAT NEXT? After meeting City, Pirates will focus on the MTN8 and then the Caf Champions League while the Citizens will be on the road in their next three PSL matches.