Tinkler: Maritzburg United sack former Orlando Pirates coach

The 50-year-old has been shown the exit door after the Team of Choice lost five matches across all competitions this season

have fired coach Eric Tinkler following a dismal start to the 2020/21 season.

He becomes the third Premier Soccer League ( ) casualty this season after FC fired Dylan Kerr who then went to Black to replace Patrick Aussems who was the second coach to lose his job.

Tinkler leaves the KwaZulu-Natal club he joined in January 2019 and saved them from relegation before guiding them to a top-eight finish last season.

But elimination from the MTN8 by at the beginning of this season, as well as four straight league defeats saw Tinkler falling out of favour with his employers.

“It has been an extremely disappointing start to the season and the results have not been forthcoming,” Maritzburg Chairman Farook Kadodia told the club website.

“The Board, therefore, took the decision to terminate the contract of the coach. We would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

The club said that they are “currently in discussions over who will lead the team on an interim basis until a permanent appointment is made.”

After starting last season on an impressive note as they were tipped for a top-three finish, Maritzburg relapsed and failed to win a single match during the PSL bio-bubble which heralded Tinkler’s woes.

That means Tinkler exits the Team of Choice after a massive run of 11 winless games, including eight losses and last Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Leopards proved to be the final straw.

After a difficult spell in the bio-bubble, Tinkler responded by making a number of signings ahead of the ongoing season.

He signed forward Jose Ali Meza from , Zambian goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange, Algerian left-back Fares Hachi while retaining Tebogo Tlolane on loan from .

Former Under-23 midfielder Tyroane Sandows was also signed, arriving from the Brazilian Serie B with Figueirense and boasted the experience of having played in with Gremio.

Changes in Tinkler’s backroom staff were also made as he brought in Delron Buckley as the assistant coach as well as Rowen Fernandez to train the goalkeepers.

The former Orlando Pirates coach also fired his assistant coach Vincent Kobola whom he had previously worked with at .

Maritzburg host SuperSport United in their next league match on Friday.