Tinkler keen to 'fix' Maritzburg United squad with January signings

The Team of choice have scored the least number of goals in the PSL campaign so far

coach Eric Tinkler has expressed a need to fix "one or two areas" of his squad with activity in the transfer market which opens next week.

With Maritzburg having managed just nine goals in 14 Premier Soccer League ( ) games, the lowest tally in the campaign so far which they share with and , Tinkler might be in dire need of attackers.

A defence which has conceded just 10 league goals, the second-least number so far, still indicates Tinkler's need to boost his midfield and blunt strikeforce.

Forwards Judas Mosemaedi and Thabiso Kutumela are Maritzburg's top-scorers in the PSL campaign with two goals each as the Team of Choice are placed mid-table on the standings.

With pre-season signings like the Zimbabwean duo of Gabriel Nyoni and Clive Augusto as well as on-loan striker Jeremy Brockie struggling, Moseamedi remains Maritzburg’s main target-man after he also emerged as their top-scorer in the Telkom Knockout with just two goals.

Midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni was recently released from his contract and Tinkler says he has to expand what he feels is a very small squad.

“There are one or two areas that we need to fix,” Tinkler told Sport24.

“I know Gavin [Hunt, coach] has been talking that he has a smaller squad in the league, but I don’t know about that.

“We probably have the smaller team because I think in training, I have 22 players. Just enough to play 11 against 11.

“We have identified areas that we need to strengthen so yes, we will be looking at the market in the January period.”

A number of PSL coaches have also expressed intentions to beef up their squads in January including coach Pitso Mosimane and Bidvest Wits' Gavin Hunt.

However, coach Ernst Middendorp has ruled out January signings for his squad.