Tinkler: How Manyama's role at Kaizer Chiefs differs from Cape Town City season

The Team of Choice coach hails the creative midfielder for his impact at Naturena this season

coach Eric Tinkler has got behind midfielder Lebogang Manyama.

The Team of Choice boss believes the former skipper, who also played under Tinkler in the Mother City has enjoyed a fantastic season for Amakhosi so far.

On the other hand, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder explains why the role Manyama is given by coach Ernst Middendorp is suitable for the 29-year-old attacker.

“Manyama has done very well at Chiefs, he has had a good season,” said Tinkler as quoted by Daily Sun.

“The role that he plays at Chiefs is slightly different from the role he played under me.

“He played a far more important role under me because he was the captain and he had to assume a lot of responsibility, which he did very well, whereas right now at Chiefs he doesn’t assume that responsibility.

“The role that Middendorp has given him suits him. Despite so much pressure on his shoulders at City, Manyama was unfazed.”

The Alexandra-born playmaker has been a crucial member of Middendorp’s squad this term as they currently lead the standings with 48 points from 22 games.

Although the games were indefinitely suspended in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Naturena-based club was on course to retain their spot at the top and dethrone reigning PSL champions, .

However, the four-point gap between the two South African giants means the title race remains an open affair especially considering the fact the two sides are still set to meet in the second round.

With media reports suggesting the season could resume on July 1, Manyama will look to inspire the Glamour Boys to glory and end the trophy drought they have endured since the 2014/15 campaign.

Looking at his contribution to the log leaders, the former Konyaspor player in has featured in 26 matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists so far.