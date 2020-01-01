Tinkler: How I turned ex-Orlando Pirates star Kutumela into Bafana Bafana material

The 27-year-old started in South Africa’s 2-1 defeat against Zambia in a friendly match on his national team return last Sunday

coach Eric Tinkler says he has made forward Thabiso Kutumela a complete player since taking over the technical reigns at the Team of Choice.

The former player has been one of Tinkler’s main men at Maritzburg and featured in 25 matches last season.

The player is expected to continue with his regular role at the KwaZulu-Natal club in the upcoming season and Tinkler is happy with the way he has brought out the best from the 27-year-old.

“When I arrived at the club, the first thing I looked at was trying to get him into a better condition physically,” Tinkler told the media.

“That was the first and most important objective. We put him in for some extra hours to shed that weight. We know his technical ability. Also trying to make sure that his lifestyle off the field is a better lifestyle.

“Credit to him because he is looking after himself not only on the field but off the field as well. Those have been very important components to him making his way back into the Bafana Bafana squad. He is a gifted footballer.

“When I arrived at the club I noticed that Kutumela was carrying some extra weight so I had to shed that weight. He worked extremely hard to get rid of that weight. We know his strengths on the ball. The fact that he was a lot fitter enhanced his game.”

Kutumela’s form saw him being considered for the national team by coach Molefi Ntseki.

While happy to keep his star player for next season, Tinkler hopes Maritzburg will be consistent next season as he says the missing link to the team’s success are the fans.

“[We miss] the fans of course. Our momentum was extremely good up until obviously and then lockdown happened,” said Tinkler.

“We were on five games without a loss. The passion, the desire were all there. Playing under lockdown and in the bubble, we didn’t get the results we hoped we could have secured.”

The Team of Choice finished seventh on the Premier Soccer League standings last season.