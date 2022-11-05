Timm demonstrates what Orlando Pirates missed against Kaizer Chiefs as Buccaneers clinch 2022 MTN8 title

Orlando Pirates were crowned 2022 MTN8 champions after securing a 1-0 win over AmaZulu FC in Saturday's final.

Saleng's solitary goal earned Pirates the win

The Buccaneers clinched their 11th MTN8 title

Pirates will now meet Chiefs on November 12

WHAT HAPPENED? A sublime strike by Monnapule Saleng earned the Buccaneers a narrow win over Usuthu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Pirates dominated the first half as they constantly launched attacks - keeping goalkeeper Veli Mothwa very busy and the Bafana Bafana international was beaten by a well-taken free-kick by Saleng from a tight angle. AmaZulu were the better side after the restart as they applied some pressure on the Soweto giants' defence and they came close to levelling matters when Lehlohonolo Majoro's headed effort hit the crossbar. However, Pirates then held on to claim a hard-fought 1-0 win on the night.

ALL EYES ON: Miguel Timm as the holding midfielder made his return to the team after missing last weekend's Soweto Derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs. The experienced player showed exactly what the Buccaneers missed in their defeat to Chiefs.

Timm brought stability in midfield and defensive solidity to the team - dominating the midfield battle as he neutralised Usuthu midfielders George Maluleka and Larry Bwalya, while also spreading some accurate passes when Pirates were pushing forward. He was unsurprisingly named Man of the Match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory saw the Buccaneers clinch their 11th MTN8 title - ending their two-year trophy drought in the process, while their coach Jose Riveiro has won a major trophy in his first season with the Soweto giants.

Only Chiefs have won more MTN8 titles (15) than Pirates who will be oozing with confidence ahead of next weekend's Carling Black Cup.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers will be seeking revenge when they face Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-final match at FNB Stadium next week Saturday.

The winner between the two Soweto giants will take on either Mamelodi Sundowns or AmaZulu in the final of the one-day tournament.