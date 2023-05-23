Timm makes a bold Orlando Pirates confession - 'Bucs closing on Mamelodi Sundowns'

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm is convinced Bucs will soon catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns if they sustain their developmental projects.

Downs have been in their own class in Mzansi

This season, Bucs finished second in the league

Timm explains Pirates' progress

WHAT HAPPENED: While Sundowns have dominated the South African football scene, Pirates have struggled to stabilize both on and off the pitch.

In the just-concluded campaign, Masandawana won their sixth consecutive Premier Soccer League trophy while the Sea Robbers came second.

Timm is delighted with the work being done by his team and went on to exude confidence that Bucs will eventually reach the Brazilians' level.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don’t, and none of us compares ourselves to Sundowns. We have set our foundation. The more we improve on what we’ve done this season, the closer we will get, and time will tell," Timm said as quoted by Far Post.

"I am very confident that the gap will be closed for the work that we have done. If we continue to focus on what we’re doing, and not compare ourselves and our journey to anyone else's, we'll soon be there.

"It is focusing on our own journey. We never once compared ourselves to say how far off we are from the log leaders, champions [Sundowns].

"We have always tried to be better than we were previously. Correct and fix the way we’ve been playing. The system has been brought in by the technical team. It has seen us as individuals improve and also as a collective.

"We are starting to reap the rewards. I think if we can carry on the way we’re doing things into the new season, two or three years from now, we’ll be thankful for the foundation that’s been set this season.

"So, we are happy with the progress that we’ve made so far."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By virtue of finishing second in the PSL, Pirates will be dining with the big boys in the Caf Champions League next season.

In his debut season, coach Jose Riveiro has also managed to help the Buccaneers win MTN8 and are in the final of the Nedbank Cup.

It will be vital for him to get quality players in the forthcoming transfer window to help him challenge Sundowns for the league title.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates are preparing to play Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.