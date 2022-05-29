Timm: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates battling for Marumo Gallants star? - Malesela discusses midfielder's future

The former Phenix Rising midfield maestro is reportedly not short of admirers with his current deal with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa set to expire soon

Marumo Gallants head coach Dan Malesela has discussed Miguel Timm's future amid reported interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.



The two Soweto giants have reportedly identified the experienced midfielder as a target ahead of the South African winter transfer window which will open on July 1.



Timm's current contract with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa is set to expire at the end of next month and he is free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice at the moment.



Malesela explained that they are hoping to extend Timm's contract having been one of Gallants' standout players as they reached this season's Nedbank Cup final where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.



“A lot of the players are still contracted to the club. Nothing concrete has been on the table for any particular player," Malesela told the media.



"There are a few that obviously their contract is [running out], like obviously Miguel [Timm] is ending, but we’re trying to keep everybody.



“It will probably be difficult, even if people are contracted, but we’re trying to keep them. It makes coaching easy, it makes progress easier."



Malesela managed to ensure that the Limpopo side retain its status in the elite league and also reach the final of the South African FA Cup.



The former Chippa United coach pointed out that they cannot afford to lose players ahead of the 2022-23 campaign as they have limited resources



"You really don’t have to start afresh in terms of trying to solidify the philosophy," the Sundowns and Pirates legend added.



"But as I said, you never know. If we can keep the majority of the players, then we’re one step ahead of a lot of things.



“When you coaching clubs with limited resources, you must just cross your fingers and hope that you’re not losing players.”



Timm, 30, made 35 appearances for Gallants across all competitions during the current campaign.