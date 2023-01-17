Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm has shared his thoughts on the Buccaneers’ Premier Soccer League title chances.

Pirates & Chiefs' challenge of Downs in the PSL title race now looks complicated

Bucs trail Masandawana by a distant 21 points, Chiefs by 19

Timm gives his assessment of their situation

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates are trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 21 points as the Brazilians look set to be crowned PSL champions for a record-extending sixth straight time. With Sundowns unstoppable with 11 successive league wins, it now appears complicated for inconsistent Pirates to catch up.

Timm has ruled the Buccaneers out of PSL title race, with the central midfielder saying they will fight for the league crown “in the long term,” but that for now, their target is securing a spot to play continental football next season.

That means finishing second or third on the PSL table or winning the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT TIMM SAID: “I know we are not doing well in the league and it’s not a secret, so I’m not going to hide it,” said Timm as per Times Live. “I’ve said we are going to fight until the very end. It's fine Sundowns are on top, but we must focus on ourselves.

“We need to get back into Caf football first and foremost because that’s where we belong and, in the long term, challenge for the league.

“Sundowns didn’t win these things overnight, it took a long period of time and patience. We know where we are short and we know the work we need to put in. We just need to have faith in what we are doing and continue doing the best that we can.

“Not only for us, but for all the hundreds of thousands of people who are backing us to take the team back to the top.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Timm assesses the reality Pirates are facing in the title race, their Soweto rivals Chiefs could also be facing the same complications in the bid to catch Sundowns. Amakhosi have 19 points fewer than Masandawana and their chances of covering the gap look slim.

Chiefs and Pirates’ struggles this season have invited scrutiny on their recruitment of coaches as well as transfer policies. Sundowns have been going all out, signing full internationals, including Marcelo Allende from Chile.

Since reshuffling their technical team with Rhulani Mokwena elevated to the head coach role, Masandawana have been on a roll.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS, PIRATES & DOWNS?

Having lost their last two league game, Chiefs face another reality check when they host Sundowns on Saturday.

The following day, Pirates welcome Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium.