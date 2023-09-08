Timely boost for Kaizer Chiefs as Dove provides injury update - Will he replace Ditlhokwe or Hlanti?

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove is back in training after more than six weeks out owing to an injury.

Dove has not made an appearance this season

Defender has been nursing an injury

Mozambican updates the fans

WHAT HAPPENED: The Mozambique international sustained a groin injury on July 22nd in Chiefs' friendly game against Yanga SC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The reliable and versatile defender has since been out of action, missing several crucial games for both the club and national team.

However, the 29-year-old has now shared welcome news for the Glamour Boys faithful.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "I had a groin injury but now I’m back at training," the left-footed defender told iDiski Times.

"It [being back on the pitch] has been great man. This is something that we love doing, and when you find yourself not being able to do it for such a long time, it’s frustrating.

Next Match PSL KZC RAM Info

"I mean I’m just happy to be back with the gents and just getting stuck in there and I’m hoping to be back with the team camping and traveling and obviously back at playing again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In Dove's absence, Amakhosi arrivals Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe have been doing the job at the heart of Chiefs' defence. He can also play as a left-back - a position currently occupied by Sifiso Hlanti in the Chiefs starting line-up.

In the seven matches played this season, across all competitions the Soweto giants have managed to keep three clean sheets.

They have, however, conceded five goals in the process as coach Moleki Ntseki continues to stabilize the sheep in search of the first silverware since the 2014/15 season.

WHAT NEXT: Dove, who is currently on international duty with Mozambique, hopes to get a slot in the Chiefs first XI once club football resumes after the current Fifa break.