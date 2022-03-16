Time right for Zungu to make Kaizer Chiefs move?

As Bongani Zungu sits out a suspension in France, a move to Kaizer Chiefs next season may well be on his mind.

Since leaving Masandawana five years ago, Zungu has not really fulfilled his full potential at stints in Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes, Amiens SC in France, and Scottish giants Rangers, where he had been on loan. In his entire time overseas, he's managed just six league and cup goals and has struggled to make the starting line-up regulary.

He reached another low a week ago when he was blamed for his side's defeat to Pau FC, after a red card.

A player of Zungu's quality should be lighting up stadiums and winning games for his team, instead he's finding himself being needlessly sent off into France's second division.

After being publicly slated by his boss - and one can understand the Amiens manager's frustration, it seems clear that Zungu needs a fresh start.

And with a poor record in Europe, and having lost his Bafana Bafana place, it would surely make sense at this point in his career, to return home to the PSL.

It must certainly be hurting Zungu not to have been afforded the chance to line up for South Africa against France in the upcoming friendly match at the end of the month.

The question could be whether or not a club such as Chiefs - a team Zungu is reportedly keen on - is willing to take a chance on a player like the former Tuks star.

Certainly when at his best, he could make a big impact for Amakhosi, and should he be given the chance, he should grab it with both hands and not get too demanding regarding contract negotiations.

Playing for a team like Chiefs or one of the other top PSL sides, would also give the player the chance to reclaim his spot in the national team.

At 29, Zungu's career is flashing by, and it's crucial that his next move is the right one.