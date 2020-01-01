Time is not on our side - PSL CEO Madlala on the restart

After being given the green light to resume football by the government, the league now meets to decide on the dates to continue the season

Acting Premier Soccer League ( ) chief executive officer Mato Madlala has insisted they are running behind time concerning the resumption of the 2019/20 season and the league’s Board of Governors (BOG) will meet on Tuesday to map the remaining part of the term.

Football in was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and opinion was divided on whether to cancel the season or continue.

But with the country now on lockdown alert level 3, the government has given a thumbs-up to Safa and the PSL for football to continue, but under strict health and safety protocols.

"We have a BOG meeting on Tuesday. The matter of sending the letter to Fifa and where are we going to finish is on the agenda,” said Madlala as per IOL.

“We also have to discuss the start of the new season also. Time is not on our side. Our wish is that the PSL and the GladAfrica must start simultaneously. We don't have time, so we can't start and leave others behind. All the divisions must finish at the same time so that we can commence the play-off.”

Clubs have already started testing their players and staff for coronavirus in preparation for the start of group training and six cases have been confirmed at , Bloemfontein and Stellenbosch.

There have been suggestions that the season could be wrapped up at a central area in Gauteng or KwaZulu-Natal but the PSL is yet to confirm that. A large camp at Sun City has also been suggested.

"Anything is possible and we will discuss all the scenarios with our members. We want to do everything that will help us to finish the season,” Madlala said.

“The longer we take, to put pressure in terms of the load of next season. How we do this will cost us a lot of money. That's why we have to consider a number of things. Staying in hotels for six weeks will cost a lot of money. It is not easy as it seems. It requires a lot of work.”

League action was suspended while Chiefs were four points clear on top of the standings, followed by who have played a game less than Amakhosi.

Downs and each have nine remaining league matches, the highest number of outstanding games, while the majority of teams are left with six matches before the season ends.

The Nedbank Cup will also resume at the semi-final stage with Sundowns and Wits involved as well.