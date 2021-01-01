Time for players to stand up - Davids fires up Orlando Pirates ahead of Golden Arrows clash

The 39-year-old tactician indicated the Buccaneers need to make the most of their home-ground advantage

assistant coach Fadlu Davids is confident the Soweto giants can bounce back to winning ways when they face Lamontville on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers suffered their second defeat in their last four matches in the when they lost 2-0 to Black in Thohoyandou over the weekend.

Josef Zinnbauer's side will get a chance to redeem themselves when they take on an unpredictable Arrows side at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.

Zinnbauer's assistant, Davids says it is time for Bucs players to step up their performances and show that Pirates are a big team.

"The good thing after such a bad result and a bad performance is that we have the next game in three days time," Davids told Pirates TV on Wednesday morning.

"Really for us, we immediately focus on getting back on our performance levels in terms of what we know we can do.

"We are at Orlando Stadium. We are Pirates and we are a big team.

"It is time for the players to stand up and show what we can really do in this home match against Golden Arrows."

PSL title hopefuls Pirates will reduce the gap between them and the log leaders, to six points with a win over Arrows.

Bucs will be banking on their good record against Abafana Bes'thende as they are undefeated against the KZN side in their last seven competitive games.

A victory for Pirates will also see them leapfrog Arrows into fourth place on the log and open a four-point gap between them and their archrivals .

The Buccaneers are hoping to become the first team to defeat Arrows this season with Abafana Bes'thende having registered four wins and six draws.

