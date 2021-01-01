Time for Orlando Pirates to find that elusive consistency

If the Sea Robbers can channel the fight they showed on Saturday against Maritzburg United, they could add to their trophy haul this season

The 2020/ 21 season has reached its critical phase and Orlando Pirates are still in with the chance of winning four trophies this season.

The Sea Robbers already ended a six-year wait for a trophy when they won the MTN8 in December by beating Bloemfontein Celtic in the final.

On Saturday, they advanced through to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 away win over Maritzburg United.

They also recently booked their spot in the Caf Confederation Cup group phase and so their hopes of continental glory remains alive.

But the big question is, can Pirates find the consistency, as well as the drive and energy, to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the domestic title the Pretoria club has won for the past three seasons?

While Bucs have won six of their past eight matches in all competitions, they have only won three of their past eight domestic league games.

On Saturday they showed great spirit to come from a goal down and score three times in the second half away at Maritzburg United. And it's that kind of attititude and fight which head coach Josf Zinnbauer will want to see more of in the league, starting with Pirates’ clash against Bloemfontein Celtic in Orlando on Tuesday evening.

“We need goals in the league because we do well in the Caf games and in the Nedbank Cup [in terms of scoring many goals]. It is time we take our cup form to the league,” the Pirates coach was quoted saying by the Sowetan.

“I don’t know what the difference is but as a coach you always want top performances in every game. Maybe it is because the cup games are a once-off thing and there’s pressure to win such games.”

Pirates’ case has not been helped by injuries to top strikers Gabadinho Mhango, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa. But on the flip side, attacking midfielders such as Deon Hotto, Vincent Pule and Kabedlo Dlamini are starting to contribute more frequently with assists and goals.

And with midfield attacker Thembinkosi Lorch expected back soon, and Mabasa and Mhango also likely to return in the next few weeks, Pirates could soon have the potency they need to attack on all fronts – the local league and cup, and the Confederation Cup.