South Africa international Khuliso Mudau insists Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to win the 2022/23 Caf Champions League.

Sundowns last won Caf CL seven years ago

They have been eliminated in the quarter-final in last two editions

Mudau explains why it might be different this season

WHAT HAPPENED: Mudau believes Masandawana have what it takes to go all the way in this edition.

The defender revealed the squad is looking to win every match and be competitive in every competition.

The 27-year-old South Africa defender insists the Brazilians have the quality to be crowned as African champions for a second time in their history.

WHAT HE SAID: "As players, we sit amongst each other and speak about every tournament that we play," Mudau said as quoted by SABC.

"Every game that we play is important and we are going to make sure that we win every match.

"I think for the past four and five seasons we were knocked out in the quarterfinals so this time we are going to make sure that we reach the semi-finals. The goal is to win the Champions League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns were crowned Africa's best in 2016, but have not managed to repeat the feat since then.

In the last two editions, they have been eliminated in the last eight but as aforementioned, the Premier Soccer League's defending champions want to change the story this season.

Currently, they have seven points in Group B, two fewer than leaders Al Hilal Omdurman who have played a game more.

Al Ahly are third with four points while Coton Sport are at the bottom with no points from the four games played.

Al Ahly website

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, Sundowns play the Red Devils aware that a win will be enough to seal progression into the next phase.