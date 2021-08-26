Time for Kaizer Chiefs trio Mathoho, Parker and Nurkovic to be benched?

After losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 and drawing with TS Galaxy in the league, Amakhosi beat Baroka FC 2-1 for their first win of the season

At a big club like Kaizer Chiefs, the pressure to perform game-in, game-out, will always be there.

Chiefs had been 2-0 up after only 27 minutes against Baroka at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, but then after squandering a succession of clearcut chances, they endured a cagey last 30 minutes to the game after Galaxy defender Denwin Farmer had netted on the hour mark.

Amongst those guilty of missed chances were Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker. Billiat at least scored once, and he did give the visiting side plenty to think about with his pace and clever movement. The combination between the Zimbabwean and new signing Keagan Dolly looks set to be a fruitful one.

Parker also missed a couple of sitters and didn't contribute much else. He may have scored against Sundowns in the MTN8, but that was more of a reflexive effort - when he has time to think about the finish, his composure tends to go out the window.

Not only did he miss some great chances against Baroka, but there were other occasions when he could and should have provided assists for goals, but again lacked application when it mattered.

He's been off the boil for a few seasons now, and it was quite surprising that head coach Stuart Baxter recently made him vice-captain, meaning perhaps it will be harder to drop him.

On current form, though it seems unfair that the likes of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Kgaogelo Sekgota are sitting on the bench while Parker starts.

Samir Nurkovic is in a similar position at the moment in that he's not at his best and not contributing much to the team.

Somewhat strangely, one of Baxter's solutions has been to move the Serbian from his central striking position to a wide role, which clearly does not suit the player.

Nurkovic struggled last season to match his form from the 2019/ 20 campaign and has been blowing hot and cold for a while now. If Baxter does not want to start him centrally, in the next game (against Sundowns), then it may rather be time to bench the 29-year-old for the time being and rather use someone like Sekgota or Happy Mashiane on the wing.

Mathoho, like Parker, as well as goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, is another one of the old guard at Chiefs whose best days may be behind him.





He has not been at his best for several seasons and it's telling that he's not making the Bafana Bafana squad, while two of his newly-signed teammates, Austin Dube and Njabulo Ngcobo, are chosen.

As soon as Baroka scored on Wednesday, Mathoho's game became increasingly shaky and he had goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma to thank for mopping up a terrible attempt at a back pass.



He no longer inspires the confidence at the back. Mathoho seems to have lost his confidence and rhythm some time back and is more and more frequently getting left flat-footed by speedy opponents as well as being found out aerially - despite his height advantage, he tends to switch off and gives his opponents too much space in the box.

If Chiefs want to start winning trophies again, Baxter may have to start making the hard calls by dropping some of the team’s senior statesmen and begin to usher in a new era.