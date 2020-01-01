Time for Kaizer Chiefs to wake up if they are to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the PSL title

The race for the championship is far from over after Amakhosi dropped two crucial points against Stellenbosch

A single win in four league matches since the return of football: this is a record didn't expect when they were told to go back to the field and fight for their title.

They have been at the top of the log since August 2019 after a spectacular first half of the season, and for a team that finished ninth in the previous campaign, Ernst Middendorp really turned things around really quickly and should be commended for the job well done.

Things looked rosy until second-placed moved to within four points of Chiefs and then they started pressing the panic buttons.

Amakhosi might still be topping the standings, but they need to wake up and be reminded why they are in the title race - ending a five-year trophy drought on the club's 50th anniversary is what kept them going but they are slowly falling short of the expectations of millions of fans who continue to back them for the league title.

What is going to cost Chiefs the title is the inconsistency in their performances - they play brilliantly this week and look out of shape the following week.

Everyone was raving about them after the game which they won 3-2 after coming from two goals down - but they haven't looked anywhere close to that performance in any of their last two matches - the loss to Bloemfontein and Sunday's draw against Stellenbosch.

They have only been at the summit because of the work done early in the season coupled with Mamelodi Sundowns' struggles since the return of matches.

However, overall, they have not been impressive enough to deserve to win the title. They could have won the championship at a canter and perhaps being inactive for almost five months can be blamed for their lack of sharpness.

A few of their players have struggled with hamstring injuries and Middendorp has had to improvise and rotate his squad more often.

However, the way Chiefs are playing simply suggests that they never prepared themselves for the final stages of the season in terms of their playing style - scoring from set-pieces worked for them in the first round but they needed another plan for when things get tougher.

Their opponents have simply studied them and they are doing their best to deny Chiefs the chance to play long balls into their penalty box - and this is frustrating Middendorp's charges even more.

The German mentor again lamented teams 'parking the bus' after scoring against Chiefs, but he has struggled to find another way of attacking and breaking down opposition defences. This is starting to show, and they could pay a heavy price if Sundowns can really step up and start getting positive results.

Article continues below

With 12 points still to play for, Chiefs just need to continue playing the football they know - scoring from set-pieces and grinding out results - because it could be too late to change their approach as they are also under pressure from Sundowns.

Middendorp has ball-playing players whom he's sometimes forced to use in an attempt to refresh his squad for the remaining matches, and they don't seem to know what to do because they were hardly part of his plans at the start of the season and are struggling to adapt - this has also had a negative impact in recent results.

The Plan B Middendorp and his technical team was told about a year ago should be coming in handy now, but he stuck to his guns - and while it has worked so far, there are cracks in how Chiefs are playing and this is what gives Sundowns hope that they can still dethrone them.