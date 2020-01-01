'Time for Akumu to be in Kenya first team' - Posta Rangers' Omollo

The tactician believes the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has what it takes to help the national team perform in Afcon qualifiers

Posta coach Sammy Omollo believes Anthony Akumu should be in the starting team of Harambee Stars.

The midfielder has been one of the best players in the country but still underrated, and was controversially omitted from the Harambee Stars squad for the 2019 (Afcon) held in .

"I feel this is the right time to give Akumu an opportunity to play for the national team," Omollo told Goal on Saturday.

"He is one of the active players currently, and he has been consistent at club level; only that he has not been given an opportunity to replicate his performance with Harambee Stars. However, I feel, the Afcon qualifiers scheduled for November will be a perfect moment for the player to be given a first-team chance.

"It has been a challenge for coaches to pick him because he plays in the same position as the captain [Victor Wanyama], but I am confident Akumu can be considered this time around."

With the Confederation of African Football (Caf) setting November as the month for qualifiers, the 50-year-old believes preparations should commence as soon as possible.

"Players should be called to camp," Omollo opined.

"Despite the Covid-19 situation, it is possible for the Federation to engage the respective authorities to come up with a plan and guidelines to enable the team to get prepared.

"We have slightly more than two months for the technical bench to ready the team, but without proper planning, it will not be enough and we will end up struggling in the qualifiers."

Does have a chance of playing in the Afcon in 2022?

"Of course yes, we have what it takes, it goes down to preparations," the former defender stated.

"We have a game away to Comoros which I am optimistic we can win, then at home against . We need maximum points at home and at least four away, and we will be dining with the big boys in ."

Kenya started their Group G campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Egypt before being held 1-1 by Togo at home.

Comoros are leading the pack with four points while Harambee Stars and Egypt are on two points each. Togo are at the bottom with one point.