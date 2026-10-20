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Tijjani ReijndersTalpa
Sam Vreeswijk
Translated by

Tijjani Reijnders fires Al-Qadsiah to the top of the Saudi Pro League in the 90+6th minute

Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah
Al-Taawoun
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League
T. Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders struck in the sixth minute of stoppage time on Tuesday to give Al-Qadsiah a 0-1 Saudi Pro League win over Al-Taawon. The Dutch midfielder scored the only goal of the match.

For almost the entire match, Al-Qadsiah were on top but could not find a way through. A goalless draw looked increasingly likely.

As five minutes of stoppage time ticked away, Al-Qadsiah still looked set to miss out. Then came their final attack. Reijnders received the ball around 15 metres from goal and drove it hard into the bottom corner.

The Zwolle native has now scored six goals in all competitions since joining Al-Qadsiah from Manchester City this summer for €61 million.

With 25 points from 10 matches, Al-Qadsiah are top of the Saudi Arabian league. Al-Taawon sit 17th.

Next matches
ALQ

ALQ

Saudi Pro League

23 Oct 2026

HIL

HIL

ALR

ALR

Saudi Pro League

24 Oct 2026

ALT

ALT

Second-placed Al-Hilal have 24 points from nine matches, while Al-Nassr have 19 from eight. Both have games in hand and could still draw level with or overtake Reijnders' side.

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