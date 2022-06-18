Thutlwa: Black Leopards reveal conditions they can sell Kaizer Chiefs-linked goalscoring machine

GOAL spoke exclusively to the Lidoda Duvha official about the 2021-22 NFD Golden Boot winner said to be on the radar of the Glamour Boys

Black Leopards have made it known they can only sell Kaizer Chiefs-linked Tiklas Thutlwa if the club looking to purchase the young striker 'doesn't dictate terms.'



The 23-year-old is coming off his breakthrough campaign in his budding career - netting 16 goals in 29 National First Division matches and he helped Lidoda Duvha retain their status in the second-tier of South African football.



It was recently reported that Chiefs had reignited their interest in Thutlwa having been previously linked with the promising player last year, but Leopards general manager Tshifhiwa 'Chief' Thidiela insisted that they are still awaiting an offer for Thutlwa.



"There is no one who has officially approached us. There is just talk in the streets," Thidiela told GOAL.



"However, obviously, if they do approach us we would consider the offer. We have always moved players as a club."



The quick forward shot into the limelight in May last year as he scored twice to propel Leopards to a 2-1 win over Chiefs and there were fears that the Soweto giants could battle to avoid relegation from the PSL.



"He is still young and I don't think he is in a hurry [to leave Leopards]. He still has a lot to learn and a lot to offer. If a proper offer does come in we will obviously accept it," Thidiela continued.



"Normally you get clubs which want to dictate terms based on the league that they are in and this is not okay because we are still in a professional league.



"It is actually the same league, but just another division. It also depends on how much we value him. You may come and think you could buy him for R10 and you would find out that we value him more."

Thutlwa, who was part of the Bafana Bafana squad which won the 2021 Cosafa Cup in Gqeberha, is contracted to Leopards until June 2025.



Thidiela went on to warn that Thutlwa will not come cheap and that they also consider whether the club looking to sign the player is capable of helping the youngster develop into a top player.



"Clubs need to show some respect. Some clubs when they are interested in a player [who is] in a lower division think he must come cheap," he continued.



"We don't look at that. We look at the quality [and] he is a youngster. We also have to look at where he is going. He shouldn't go somewhere where his career will end up going down the drain.



"So, we look at such things [when we assess an offer]. Sometimes you get agents who promise the world to the players and say things to players to try and destabilize them."