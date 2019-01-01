Thuso Phala's clearance is ready for collection, says SuperSport United boss Stanley Matthews

The outspoken boss has issued a statement regarding the 32-year-old winger, who is currently suspended by Matsatsantsa

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stanley Matthews says winger Thuso Phala is free to leave the club as he has entered the final six months of his contract.

Although the former Platinum Stars attacker has been linked with a possible move to Highlands Park and Orlando Pirates among other clubs, Matsatsantsa have not been approached by any club for the player’s services.

“We have not been approached for Phala. He has six months left on his contract. Thuso has a disciplinary hearing against him this week,” Matthews said to the Daily Sun.

The SuperSport boss further revealed that the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs player's clearance is ready for collection.

“I told him his clearance letter is ready for collection. My door is always open for him to talk to me any time but he’s now suspended and not training with us,” he added.

“Details of his suspension are confidential. I don’t want to discuss them in public," he added.

“He won’t be with us next season. We wanted to give him a proper send-off as he contributed to our success in the past couple of years, but that won’t happen because of his behaviour,” he concluded.

Phala has featured in 11 matches in all competitions for the former Nedbank Cup champions so far this season.

Coach Kaitano Tembo refused to comment on Phala's situation at Matsatsantsa following their Nedbank Cup loss to Cape Town City last weekend.