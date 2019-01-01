Thuso Phala won't say no if Orlando Pirates come calling

Bucs have been linked with the winger's services but a move is yet to be made, according to Phala

Former SuperSport United star Thuso Phala, who has been linked with moves to and among other clubs has revealed that there is interest in his services from a Johannesburg-based club.

Phala has been without a club ever since he parted ways with Matsatsantsa in March following his falling out at the club.

Nonetheless, while Phala admitted that he has turned down offers, the veteran also hinted that he could very well stay in Gauteng.

“There are some offers on the table. I and my manager are working around that to make the right decision,” Phala said in an interview with SABC.

“There are offers that I took off the table but I can still look at them again. But there is one offer left from a Johannesburg club,” Phala added.

Meanwhile, despite Pirates yet to express their interest in Phala, the winger who has also featured for the likes of and during the course of his career, admits he would jump at the opportunity to join Milutin Sredojevic’s men.

“I don’t think there is a club that can say no to Pirates. It’s a big team, they win things, they have a star, if they come to me I wouldn’t say no,” he concluded.

With the current PSL campaign reaching its conclusion in the coming days, Phala will hope to find a new football home soon.

The 32-year-old made just six league appearances for SuperSport this season before departing and will have a point to prove to his former employers.

It now remains to be seen which club will snap up the international.