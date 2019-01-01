Thuso Phala on why he chose Black Leopards ahead of the likes of Bidvest Wits

The experienced winger says he wanted to have a proper send off at the Tshwane giants, but Venda is his special home

Former SuperSport United midfielder Thuso Phala has revealed why he decided to join Black Leopards, explaining Lidoda Duvha was better than Highlands Park and Bidvest Wits.

Together with former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele, the Soweto-born midfielder was recently unveiled by the Thohoyandou-based side.

“It’s something special for me to play in front of the Thohoyandou Stadium fans,” Phala said to Phakaathi.

The nippy midfielder also disclosed that he had offers from a number of Johannesburg-based Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs, but opted to join the Limpopo outfit.

Phala was linked with the Clever Boys, the Lions of the North as well as , but he says boss David Thidiela impressed him during the negotiations.

“I had offers in Johannesburg but after speaking to the chairman (David Thidiela) it was something different from going to Highlands or Wits,” he continued.

Moreover, the former Bafana Bafana winger also shared his thoughts on how he left Amatsantsantsa A Pitori, stating that he hoped to leave at the end of the previous season in a proper way.

“I kind of learned something as a person. I regret leaving the way I left (SuperSport United) I think the way the club treated me and the memories I shared with the club I think how I left was not fair to the club and the fans of the team,” reflected the 33-year-old.

“But whatever mistakes you make as a player you learn from them so you don’t repeat the same mistake twice,” said the former midfielder.

“I have learned from it, me leaving at the end of the season and saying goodbye to the club and the fans would have been proper,” he concluded.

Having joined SuperSport in 2013, Phala is expected to help the 2018/19 PSL returnees challenge for trophies as well as avoiding the relegation battle.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that the speedy winger fell out with management and could only afford 11 appearances in all competitions for coach Kaitano Tembo’s side whilst scoring once in the last term.