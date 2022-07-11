Thulani Hlatshwayo: SuperSport United sign ex-Orlando Pirates defender

The 32-year-old comes to Matsatsantsa as a free agent and re-unites with Gavin Hunt who will be in charge of the team

Premier Soccer League side SuperSport United have announced the arrival of former Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo.

The experienced centre-back has been a free agent since being released by the Buccaneers a couple of weeks ago.

Matsatsantsa are keen on strengthening their back four and coach Gavin Hunt has opted to go for the 32-year-old after working together at Bidvest Wits between 2014-2020.

"SuperSport United is delighted to announce the arrival of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo on a one-year deal with an option to renew," the Atteridgeville-based team confirmed on Monday.

"Hlatshwayo comes to the club with a wealth of experience having played over 300 domestic games and captained Bafana Bafana with just over 30 caps under his belt."

The veteran defender is delighted with his move and welcomed the competition within the squad.

"SuperSport United is a team that is known to win trophies and I hope I can share my experience which means I have to equally work hard," the former South Africa captain said after his unveiling.

"There is competition in the team which is good for the energy around the players as well as keeping the togetherness and I will make sure I earn my right to play."

There is competition in the team which is good for the energy around the players as well as keeping the togetherness and I will make sure I earn my right to play.” #TysonIsBlue | #SpartansUnite pic.twitter.com/h6yTo0u1sF — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 11, 2022

Coach Hunt is pleased with his signing and is optimistic they can replicate the successes achieved with the Students.

"The signing of 'Tyson' is a wonderful addition for the club and he comes with a lot of experience," the 58-year-old tactician stated.

Article continues below

"He was the Bafana Bafana captain as well as my captain at Bidvest Wits, we won trophies together and he's definitely ready to get working and to get going again. It is a huge opportunity for him and for us at the club."

Last season, the centre-back played just 10 PSL matches for the Soweto heavyweights.